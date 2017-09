Oct 1 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Buys logistics property in Ängelholm for 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.62 million)

* Property has lease contract that runs until April 30, 2019 with annual rental income of 1.8 million crowns

* Says seller is local property owner in Ängelholm

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3989 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)