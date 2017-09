Oct 1 (Reuters) - PSG Konsult Ltd

* Headline earnings per share will be between 14.6 cents and 14.9 cents, being between 27% and 30% higher than year earlier

* Recurring HEPS will be between 14.6 cents and 14.9 cents, being between 25% and 27% higher for six month period ended 31 August