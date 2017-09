Oct 2 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd

* Maintained final gross dividend of 60 cents declared

* FY headline earnings per share reduced by 11% to 117.06 cents

* FY adjusted headline earnings per share increased by 7% to 141.48 cents