October 2, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zeltia unit presents phase II trial results with bamosiran for treatment of glaucoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Zeltia SA :

* Says its unit, Sylentis SA, presents results of phase IIb of dose-finding with bamosiran (SYL040012) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension

* Says all doses of bamosiran decreased intraocular pressure (IOP) similarly

* Says secondary objective of non-inferiority study versus timolol was not reached in the total study population

* Says bamosiran showed very good tolerance, whereas adverse effects were reported more frequently in patients treated with timolol Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
