FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Altice prices 1.61 billion euro capital raising
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altice prices 1.61 billion euro capital raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Altice prices 1.61 billion euro ($1.80 billion) capital raising

* Placing comprised 69,997,600 A Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share and 24,825,602 B Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share

* Settlement expected to take place on Oct. 5 subject to customary closing conditions

* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp

* Certain managers of Altice have subscribed for new Class B shares in an aggregate amount of 170 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.