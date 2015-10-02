FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Okmetic renews customer segmentation and updates long-term financial targets
#Semiconductors
October 2, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Okmetic renews customer segmentation and updates long-term financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj :

* Renews customer segmentation to better reflect the company’s strategic focus on high value-added products

* Says both customer segments are expected to grow over next five years

* Says new customer segmentation will be applied in financial reporting as of Jan. 1, 2016

* Estimates all three market areas, Asia, Europe and North America, to account for an equal share of sales in 2020

* Long-term financial targets revised

* Target is organic growth of net sales 5-10 pct per annum

