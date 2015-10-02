FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordea says Q3 common equity tier 1 ratio requirement 15.4 pct
October 2, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordea says Q3 common equity tier 1 ratio requirement 15.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank Ab

* Says outcome from the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is now finalised and will lead to an expected Common Equity Tier 1 ratio requirement of 15.4 pct by end of third quarter, compared to 14.9 pct as communicated by the Swedish FSA on 2 September 2015.

* Says by 30 June 2015, Nordea had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.0 pct.

* Says the increased requirements mainly relate to inadequate second line of defence and its involvement in the governance of the IRB system and modelling. Included is also an add-on for operational risk from inspections relating to IT and key processes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

