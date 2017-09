Oct 2 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Estimates its net debt at 108.0 million zlotys ($28.40 million) on Sept. 30 versus 196.1 million zlotys on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

