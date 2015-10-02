FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parrot signs distribution agreements in the US and increases shareholding in 2 companies
October 2, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Parrot signs distribution agreements in the US and increases shareholding in 2 companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Parrot SA :

* Has signed distribution agreements with Target and AT&T in the US

* Is increasing its shareholding of Micasense’s capital, up to 51 pct, representing an additional investment of $7.4 million

* Agreement provides for reciprocal put and call options that may be exercised in 2019 based on Micasense’s revenues and results for 2018

* Closing is expected to be completed in autumn 2015

* Is subscribing for a 1.35 million euros ($1.51 million) capital increase, giving it a 45 pct ownership interest in Iconem Source text: bit.ly/1P8skud Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

