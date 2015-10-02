BRIEF-Makarony Polskie unit enters in consortium

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Makarony Polskie SA :

* Its unit, Stoczek Natura Sp. z o.o., signs a deal to form a consortium with MP Service Sp. z o.o. until Dec. 31, 2018

* The consortium will cooperate on a project concerning production and sales of dried fruits, vegetables and mushrooms

* The consortium will equally participate in costs and share gains

* The parties also plan to develop innovative drying technologies in cooperation with the University of Life Sciences in Lublin, Poland