BRIEF-PRFoods registers share capital reduction in the Commercial Register and disbursements
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PRFoods registers share capital reduction in the Commercial Register and disbursements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - PRFoods AS :

* Registers share capital reduction to 7.7 million euros ($8.59 million) adopted on May, 28

* The new registered share capital of the Company is divided into 38,682,860 ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.20 euros per share

* Monetary payments to shareholders related with reduction of share capital in total of 11.6 million euros (0.30 euros per share) to be paid on Jan. 3, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1jCvdY7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
