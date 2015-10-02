FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brait says sold its 200 mln Steinhoff shares for 16 bln rand
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brait says sold its 200 mln Steinhoff shares for 16 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brait SE

* Intends to apply disposal proceeds towards full settlement of its R14.2 billion debt obligations.

* Balance of proceeds will be used for future investment activities and capital management.

* Transaction will increase Brait’s stake in Iceland Foods to 57 pct

* Acquisition is subject to anti-trust clearance from Irish and Maltese authorities

* Has sold its 200 million Steinhoff shares through block trades in market, facilitated by Legae securities, for a consideration of approximately R16 billion

* Significant portion of these shares were sold at a price about Steinhoff 30-day volume weighted average price traded on JSE preceding date of sale

* Has reached agreement to acquire a further 38% of Iceland Foods for GBP172 million

* Consideration for above transaction will be paid from proceeds of Brait’s recent GBP350 million convertible bond issuance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.