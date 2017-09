Oct 2 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Announces acquisition of the Heydeveld rest home in Opwijk (Belgium)

* Transaction was partially financed by the issue of 19,856 new shares in the amount of 1 million euros ($1.13 million) Source text: bit.ly/1j5pV7C

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)