BRIEF-Solidarity enters wage agreement in gold industry
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solidarity enters wage agreement in gold industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Solidarity:

* Trade union Solidarity today concluded a three-year wage increase agreement for employees in gold industry

* In contrast, Harmony Gold offered a salary increase of 6% for next three years

* Solidarity signs wage agreement in gold industry

* In terms of agreement miners, artisans and officials working for Anglogold Ashanti will receive an increase of 6% during first year of agreement

* In years two and three of agreement, workers will receive either an increase of 6% or an increase equal to inflation rate, whichever is highest Further company coverage: [HARJ.J ANGJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
