Oct 2 (Reuters) - Steris Corp :

* Proposal relating to merger with Synergy Health approved by requisite vote of co’s shareholders at October 2 meeting

* Co and Synergy intend to proceed promptly with closing of combination, which is expected to take place in Q4 of 2015