BRIEF-ICA Gruppen says holds 98.3 pct in Hemtex
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 5, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICA Gruppen says holds 98.3 pct in Hemtex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen AB

* Says completes the offer to acquire the shares in Hemtex AB

* Says holds 98.3 percent of capital and votes in Hemtex

* Says extends the acceptance period to 15 October 2015, in order to give remaining shareholders an additional possibility to accept

* Says intends to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Hemtex and promote a de-listing of Hemtex’ shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

* Says does not intend to acquire any shares in Hemtex outside the Offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

