BRIEF-Trinity Mirror sees FY performance in line with expectations
#Publishing
October 5, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror sees FY performance in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Whilst trading environment remains volatile, revenue trends have seen some improvement in Q3

* In 13 weeks to Sept. 27, revenue fell by 9 pct against a 13 pct decline in Q2 (13 weeks to June 28, 2015)

* Have seen an improvement in trends with underlying circulation and print advertising revenue for publishing division falling by 5 pct and 16 pct respectively in Q3

* Continue to make good progress against our strategic initiatives

* Continues to expect performance for year to be in line with expectations.

* Underlying revenue fell by 7 pct in Q3 compared to 10 pct decline in Q2

* Underlying basis publishing revenue fell by 6 pct with print declining by 8 pct and digital growing by 24 pct

* On track to deliver structural cost savings of 20 million pounds for year

* Appeal in phone hacking case, which has been expedited, will be heard over two days during week commencing Oct. 19, 2015

* Cannot be specific on timing of outcome of appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

