BRIEF-HM Treasury says retail sale of Lloyds' shares to be launched next spring
October 5, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HM Treasury says retail sale of Lloyds' shares to be launched next spring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - HM Treasury:

* Government announces next steps on Lloyds retail sale

* HM Treasury announces today that a retail sale of Lloyds Banking Group shares will be launched next spring

* It is government’s intention to fully exit from its Lloyds shareholding in coming months, and as part of this at least £2bn of shares will be sold to retail investors.

* Members of public will be offered a discount of 5% of market price, with a bonus share for every 10 shares for those who hold their investment for more than a year

* All proceeds from share sales are used to pay down national debt

* Value of bonus share incentive will be capped at £200 per investor

* People applying for investments of less than £1,000 will be prioritised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
