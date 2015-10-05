FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBC Asset Management sells stake in Union KBC asset management to Union Bank Of India
October 5, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KBC Asset Management sells stake in Union KBC asset management to Union Bank Of India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV :

* KBC Asset Management sells stake in Union Kbc Asset Management to Union Bank Of India

* Union Bank of India and KBC Asset Management have reached agreement on sale of KBC Asset Management’s 49 pct stake in Union KBC Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd

* Both parties agreed not to disclose any financial details about deal

* Transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval in India, will have no impact on joint venture’s client positions and product portfolio

* It will not have any material impact either on KBC Group’s earnings and capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
