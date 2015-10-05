FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Post-merger GreenItaly1 to distribute extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.50 /shr
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Post-merger GreenItaly1 to distribute extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.50 /shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - GreenItaly1 SpA :

* Prima Holding Srl (PH), owner of 100 percent of Prima Vera SpA, says that it undertakes the commitment towards GreenItaly1 to ensure that Prima Vera SpA distributes an extraordinary dividend of 0.50 euro ($0.5618) per share after that the reverse takeover of GreenItaly1 is completed

* PH also undertakes the commitment to ensure the distribution of the extraordinary dividend by January 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.