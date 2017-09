Oct 5 (Reuters) - eQ Oyj :

* eQ real estate funds acquired properties for 57 million euros ($64.01 million)

* Two funds have acquired properties for 230 million euros in 2015 and acquisitions will continue with growth of funds

