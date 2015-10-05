BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe concludes EUR 33 mln syndicated loan

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Secures attractive financing conditions for future corporate growth

* Concluded a syndicated loan for a total volume of 33 million euros ($37.05 million)

* Also secured an option for a further 10 million euros for possible acquisitions and strategic investments

* Company will use loan for items such as paying back its 11/16 corporate bond of 30 million euros that matures in October 2016

* Interest expenses are expected to be reduced by around 0.75 million euros in 2016/2017 financial year and provisionally by around 1.5 million euros from 2017/2018 financial year