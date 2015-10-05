FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Imperial Holdings says to dispose of its 65 pct stake in Neska to HGK
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Imperial Holdings says to dispose of its 65 pct stake in Neska to HGK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd

* Has signed deal to dispose of co’s 65% stake in Neska to Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln, Port Authority in Cologne and current 35% minority shareholder in Neska

* HGK is headquartered in Cologne and is controlled by Stadtwerke Köln GmbH, which in turn is 100 percent owned by city of Cologne.

* Will acquire 65% of ordinary shares of Neska for a total net purchase consideration of EUR 75 million, which includes discharge of shareholder loans of EUR 24 million

* Effective date of proposed transaction is 1 July 2015

* Purchase consideration will be settled in cash upon fulfilment of conditions precedent.

* Proceeds from proposed transaction will be invested in due course in expansion of group’s core businesses while initially reducing short term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.