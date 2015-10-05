BRIEF-Imperial Holdings says to dispose of its 65 pct stake in Neska to HGK

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd

* Has signed deal to dispose of co’s 65% stake in Neska to Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln, Port Authority in Cologne and current 35% minority shareholder in Neska

* HGK is headquartered in Cologne and is controlled by Stadtwerke Köln GmbH, which in turn is 100 percent owned by city of Cologne.

* Will acquire 65% of ordinary shares of Neska for a total net purchase consideration of EUR 75 million, which includes discharge of shareholder loans of EUR 24 million

* Effective date of proposed transaction is 1 July 2015

* Purchase consideration will be settled in cash upon fulfilment of conditions precedent.

* Proceeds from proposed transaction will be invested in due course in expansion of group's core businesses while initially reducing short term debt