BRIEF-Ball says will work with Brazil's CADE to address competition concerns
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ball says will work with Brazil's CADE to address competition concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball confirms that CADE concluded first stage of its investigation on 2 October, 2015.

* General superintendent of CADE has issued an opinion which expresses competition concerns regarding unconditional clearance of ball’s proposed acquisition of Rexam

* Following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in U.S

* Expected that all necessary regulatory clearances will be obtained by first half of 2016

* Is looking forward to working with CADE’s commissioners to find a solution which will address any concerns that cade’s tribunal may have Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BLL.N REX.L]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
