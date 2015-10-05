FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serendex Phase I clinical trial objective met
October 5, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex Phase I clinical trial objective met

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Announces positive topline data from Serendex phase I clinical trial

* Primary objective of trial is to evaluate safety and tolerability of Molgradex when inhaled by healthy adult subjects

* Says drug formulation was well tolerated at all dose levels; no serious or severe treatment emergent adverse events were registered

* Says based on positive phase I data, company expects to submit application for phase II/III clinical trial for PAP in Europe in October

* Primary objective of study met

