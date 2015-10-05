FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 5, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Al Noor Hospital confirms talk Mediclinic International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :

* Statement re Mediclinic International Ltd

* Notes share price movement in relation to company and press statement released by Mediclinic International Limited

* Confirms that discussions are taking place with Mediclinic regarding a potential combination of company and Mediclinic

* No certainty at this stage that discussions between company and Mediclinic will lead to any agreement concerning possible combination

* Possible deal would be implemented through issue of new shares in co to shareholders of mediclinic and may be classified as reverse takeover of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

