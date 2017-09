Oct 5 (Reuters) - Korian :

* Announces accelerated placement of 3.7 million existing shares with Societe Generale acting as sole bookrunner

* Deal price range is 31.83 euros to 33.20 euros ($35.59 to $37.12), a 7.0 percent discount versus last closing price at bottom end of the range Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)