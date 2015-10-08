FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swedish cbanker Ohlsson said low rates can lead to exaggerated risk-taking
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swedish cbanker Ohlsson said low rates can lead to exaggerated risk-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Swedish Deputy Central Bank Governor Henry Ohlsson in presentation material:

* Says low interest rates can lead to exaggerated risk-taking, the risks associated with household debt and the housing market.

* Monetary policy is having an effect, there has been an upward trend in inflation since last year.

* Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary for inflation to continue to rise towards the target.

* If inflation becomes lower than in other countries, this could lead to the crown exchange rate strengthening in the long term. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.