BRIEF-Volvo CFO says sees further credit provisions ahead
October 23, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Volvo CFO says sees further credit provisions ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Volvo in Q3 conference call:

* Volvo CFO says implemented 3.3 billion SEK of structural cost cuts last year and will be similar level this year

* Volvo CFO says reaching target of 10 billion SEK of structural cost cuts still within reach

* Volvo CFO says on risk of further credit provisions in China, “I think there will be further provisions” but will not speculate on levels

* Volvo CFO says we are evaluating all the time what is core and what is not core business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

