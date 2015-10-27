BRIEF-Hexagon CEO sees recovery in China manufacturing

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in conference call with reporters:

* Says seeing acceleration in Chinese manufacturing industry but slowdown in the U.S.

* Says slowdown in U.S. very much linked to construction equipment, the likes of Caterpillar and Deere

* Says have reached some form of bottom in China and are seeing manufacturing there reviving

* Says don’t see rapid growth in China, but the worst is likely to be over

* Says demand trends so far in Q4 in line with Q3

* Says looking pretty good on the acquisition side, more reasonable multiples now

* Says has war chest for possible acquisitions of roughly 2 billion eur Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)