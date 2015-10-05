FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele2 reorganizes group management
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 5, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tele2 reorganizes group management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tele2 Ab

* Tele2 AB announces internal reorganization

* Says Niklas Sonkin, currently Executive Vice President, Market Area Director, Eurasia & acting CTIO becomes Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

* Says Lars Torstensson, currently Executive Vice President, Communications & Strategy becomes Executive Vice President, New Growth & Strategy

* Anders Olsson, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer becomes Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects, initially focusing on the successful execution of the Challenger Program.

* Malin Holmberg, currently acting Executive Vice President, Market Area Director Central Europe, becomes permanent in her role Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm Newsroom)

