October 5, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Waco sees IPO offer size of about 3.5 bln rand at range midpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Waco International Holdings Ltd:

* To list on JSE on or about Oct. 23, 2015

* Total offer size of about 3.5 bln rand, assuming the midpoint of the offer price range

* Company will be listed in general industrials - diversified industrials sector of JSE, under symbol ‘WIH’

* Free float at listing is expected to be c.63 pct

* Existing shareholders, PE consortium led by Ethos Private Equity and including Waco Management, will retain about 37 pct ordinary shares in co post listing

* Final offer price and final number of shares issued is expected to be announced on Oct. 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

