BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter buys properties in Skellefteå with value of SEK 653 mln
October 5, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter buys properties in Skellefteå with value of SEK 653 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Doubles its property portfolio in Skellefteå

* Acquires five properties totalling 51,000 square meters in central Skellefteå

* Aquisition takes the form of company acquisition

* Underlying property value is 653 million Swedish crowns ($78.62 million)

* Properties will be transferred on Dec. 1, 2015

* Says Sellers are Skellefteå Kommun, Fastighets AB Polaris and Skellefteå Kraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3060 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

