BRIEF-Indivior says to initiate patent infringment lawsuit against Sandoz
#Healthcare
October 5, 2015

BRIEF-Indivior says to initiate patent infringment lawsuit against Sandoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* On 2 october 2015, indivior received a Paragraph IV notice of certification letter from Sandoz Inc

* Sandoz letter indicated it submitted ANDA to U.S. FDA for approval of commercial manufacture, sale of generic formulation of co’s suboxone sublingual film product

* Indivior’s orange book listed patents have expiration dates of February 13, 2023; April 3, 2024; and March 26, 2030

* Intends to assert and enforce its intellectual property against Sandoz and will initiate a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)


