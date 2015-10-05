FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bilia says raises financial goals after Danish divestment
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 5, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bilia says raises financial goals after Danish divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Says raises the financial goals

* Says in the light of that the operation in Denmark has been sold, the board of directors has decided to raise the financial goals

* Says operating margin is raised from minimum 2.2 pct to minimum 2.5 pct

* Says return on equity is raised from minimum 15 pct to minimum 18 pct

* Says return on capital employed is raised from minimum 14 pct to minimum 17 pct

* Says the new financial goals are measured over a business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.