BRIEF-Bilia says raises financial goals after Danish divestment

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Says raises the financial goals

* Says in the light of that the operation in Denmark has been sold, the board of directors has decided to raise the financial goals

* Says operating margin is raised from minimum 2.2 pct to minimum 2.5 pct

* Says return on equity is raised from minimum 15 pct to minimum 18 pct

* Says return on capital employed is raised from minimum 14 pct to minimum 17 pct

* Says the new financial goals are measured over a business cycle