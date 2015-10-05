BRIEF-Genmab receives $3 mln milestone payment from Janssen

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Danish biotech Genmab

* Says to receive $3 million milestone payment in DuoBody collaboration with Janssen

* Says milestone payment is for pre-clinical progress with a DuoBody product candidate targeting cancer

* Says Janssen has optioned 11 programs out of a total of 20 programs under the bispecific DuoBody platform collaboration with Genmab

* Says today’s news will not impact Genmab’s 2015 financial guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen, editing by David Evans)