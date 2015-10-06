FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's Al-Noor
October 6, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's Al-Noor

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd

* Confirms that discussions are taking place regarding possible combination of Mediclinic and Al Noor

* Can be no certainty at this stage that discussions will lead to any agreement concerning possible combination or as to timing or terms of any such agreement

* Possible combination, if implemented, would create leading provider in attractive uae private healthcare market

* Possible combination, if completed, would be implemented through issue of new Al Noor shares to shareholders of Mediclinic and may be classified as a reverse takeover of Al Noor by Mediclinic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

