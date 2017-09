Oct 6 (Reuters) - Betfair Group Plc

* Owing to strong investor demand number of shares offered in placing was increased from 7.35 million placing shares to 8.0 million placing shares.

* Placing price was £32.50 per placing share. Barclays acted as sole bookrunner in placing.

* Accelerated bookbuilt offering of 8.0 million ordinary shares in betfair group plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)