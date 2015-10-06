FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BTG sees FY revenue near lower half of earlier guidance range
#Healthcare
October 6, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BTG sees FY revenue near lower half of earlier guidance range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - BTG Plc :

* Strong first half performances from interventional oncology and ekos products have been supplemented by a full six months of revenues from pneumrx

* Continue to seek to secure wider European reimbursement for pneumrx coils and look forward to data from renew study in us around end of 2015 - CEO

* Currently anticipate that full year group revenue will be in lower half of our guidance range of 410 mln stg to 440 mln stg (at an exchange rate of £1:$1.61) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

