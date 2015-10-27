BRIEF-Ecobank reports 9-month revenue down 3 pct at $1.60 bln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated :

* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax down 2 percent to $398 million

* 9-Month revenue down 3 percent at $1.60 billion

* Says expect 2015 profits to come in lower than expected, but relatively flat in constant dollars

* Closed period with tier 1 capital ratio of 20.6 percent, total capital adequacy ratio of 22.8 percent under basel i

* 9-Month net interest income $837.8 million versus $810.8 million year ago