BRIEF-Ecobank reports 9-month revenue down 3 pct at $1.60 bln
October 27, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ecobank reports 9-month revenue down 3 pct at $1.60 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated :

* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax down 2 percent to $398 million

* 9-Month revenue down 3 percent at $1.60 billion

* Says expect 2015 profits to come in lower than expected, but relatively flat in constant dollars

* Closed period with tier 1 capital ratio of 20.6 percent, total capital adequacy ratio of 22.8 percent under basel i

* 9-Month net interest income $837.8 million versus $810.8 million year ago Source : bit.ly/1Mglg9o Further company coverage:

