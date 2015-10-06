FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unibet Q3 FX rates
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 6, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibet Q3 FX rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc 
    * Exchange rates for the third quarter 2015
    * The weighted average strengthening of GBP against Unibet Group's main
currencies was approximately 13 per cent between the third quarter of 2014 and
the third quarter of 2015Balance sheet rates:Rate to GBP           30-Sep-14    
30-Sep-15    YoY DeltaSEK                   11.767        12.740       -8.3%NOK 
                 10.445        12.897       -23.5%EUR                   1.287   
     1.354        -5.2%DKK                   9.576         10.101      
-5.5%Income statementaverages for thequarter:Rate to GBP           Avg Q3 14    
Avg Q3 15    YoY DeltaSEK                   11.597        13.149       -13.4%NOK
                  10.426        12.738       -22.2%EUR                   1.260  
      1.394        -10.6%DKK                   9.389         10.405       -10.8%

Source text for Eikon: 
Further company coverage: 

 (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.