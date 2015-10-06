FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly initiate phase 1b study evaluating BioChaperone Lispro
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly initiate phase 1b study evaluating BioChaperone Lispro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* Adocia and Eli Lilly and Company initiate a phase 1b study evaluating ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro in patients with type 1 diabetes using insulin pump therapy

* Trial aims to compare the effects of BioChaperone Lispro and Humalog on post-meal glycemic control in type 1 diabetes patients using insulin pump therapy

* Additional clinical studies will be conducted this year in order to further document biochaperone lispro`s performance in other patient populations and prepare product for phase III testing

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.