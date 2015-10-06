BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly initiate phase 1b study evaluating BioChaperone Lispro

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* Adocia and Eli Lilly and Company initiate a phase 1b study evaluating ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro in patients with type 1 diabetes using insulin pump therapy

* Trial aims to compare the effects of BioChaperone Lispro and Humalog on post-meal glycemic control in type 1 diabetes patients using insulin pump therapy

* Additional clinical studies will be conducted this year in order to further document biochaperone lispro`s performance in other patient populations and prepare product for phase III testing

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)