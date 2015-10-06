BRIEF-Melrose to return between 2 bln stg to 2.5 bln stg capital to shareholders

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc

* Announcement of circular and prospectus

* Proposed introduction of a new holding company and 2 billion stg to 2.5 billion stg return of capital

* Intention to implement a corporate reorganisation in order to efficiently and promptly return proceeds of disposal of Elster Group ( “disposal”) to shareholders

* Corporate reorganisation follows a similar process to one implemented in 2012

* Return of 2.3 times equity investment and 33 percent equity IRR within three years since Melrose Group acquired Elster Group for 1.8 billion stg in August 2012

* Board intends to return between 2 billion stg to 2.5 billion stg of sale proceeds to shareholders