BRIEF-Melrose to return between 2 bln stg to 2.5 bln stg capital to shareholders
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Melrose to return between 2 bln stg to 2.5 bln stg capital to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc

* Announcement of circular and prospectus

* Proposed introduction of a new holding company and 2 billion stg to 2.5 billion stg return of capital

* Intention to implement a corporate reorganisation in order to efficiently and promptly return proceeds of disposal of Elster Group ( “disposal”) to shareholders

* Corporate reorganisation follows a similar process to one implemented in 2012

* Return of 2.3 times equity investment and 33 percent equity IRR within three years since Melrose Group acquired Elster Group for 1.8 billion stg in August 2012

* Intention to implement a corporate reorganisation in order to efficiently and promptly return proceeds of disposal of Elster Group to shareholders

* Board intends to return between 2 billion stg to 2.5 billion stg of sale proceeds to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
