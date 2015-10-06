BRIEF-Aquarius Platinum board unanimously recommends Sibanye offer

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Aquarius Platinum Ltd :

* Aquarius board unanimously recommends cash offer made by Sibanye

* Entered into acquisition facility agreement with HSBC as sole arranger for purpose of providing funding, if required for transaction

* Barclays Bank Plc acting through its investment bank and ABSA Bank Limited acting through its corporate and investment bank are acting as financial advisers

* ALLEN & OVERY, Linklaters and Conyers Dill & Pearman are acting as legal advisors to Aquarius Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: