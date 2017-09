Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Sells three properties no longer consistent with strategy in Krefeld, Duisburg and St. Augustin

* Total sale price is around 5.8 million euros ($6.50 million)and therefore 2.9 million euros higher than their residual carrying amount

* Ownership is expected to transfer in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)