BRIEF-Petroleum Equity, Austria's RAG invest in European oil & gas sector
October 6, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Petroleum Equity, Austria's RAG invest in European oil & gas sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Petroleum Equity Partners:

* With RAG to invest 300 mln euros in European oil & gas sector

* Partnering with Rohol-Aufsuchungs Aktiengesellschaft (RAG) to form a new E&P company, RAG Deutschland GmbH (RDG)

* RAG is transferring all its existing German licences, concessions, a technical and operational team into RDG

* Current oil price environment offers attractive investment opportunities for RDG with significant upside from any oil price recovery (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
