Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mq Holding Ab

* Q4 operating profit was SEK 47 million (35)

* Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.75 (1.36) per share

* Q4 gross margin was 53.3 percent (54.9)

* Q4 sales in comparable stores/online sales rose 11.2 percent