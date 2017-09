Oct 6 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform:

* Verusa Holding indirect unit Pamukova Elektrik Uretim, a wholly owned unit of Verusaturk GSYO, to buy 21.45 percent stake in Enda Enerji Holding through capital increase in Enda Enerji

* Pamukova Enerji will buy 50.2 million shares in Enda Enerji for 50.2 million lira ($16.81 million) or 1 lira per share

