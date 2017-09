Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Announces signature of acquisition protocole by US subsidiary Pulse System for Nightingale activities in the US

* Assets acquired represent annual sales of approximately 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million)

($1 = 0.8933 euros)