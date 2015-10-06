BRIEF-Castellum invests SEK 180 mln

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Says subsidiary, Harry Sjögren AB, acquires the property Bolsheden 1:4 adjacent to the traffic route to Särö in Kungsbacka, totalling about 17,800 square meters (sq.m.)

* The investment amounted to 154 million Swedish crowns ($18.51 million) and change of possession took place Oct. 5, 2015

* In Hisingsbacka, Gothenburg, Eklandia Fastighets AB has started an extension of 1,650 sq.m. fully let warehouse premises on a property of 4,090 sq.m.

* The investment is calculated to 26 million crowns, of which 1 million crowns refers to own land, and to be completed in June 2016

