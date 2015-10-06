FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Castellum invests SEK 180 mln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Castellum invests SEK 180 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Says subsidiary, Harry Sjögren AB, acquires the property Bolsheden 1:4 adjacent to the traffic route to Särö in Kungsbacka, totalling about 17,800 square meters (sq.m.)

* The investment amounted to 154 million Swedish crowns ($18.51 million) and change of possession took place Oct. 5, 2015

* In Hisingsbacka, Gothenburg, Eklandia Fastighets AB has started an extension of 1,650 sq.m. fully let warehouse premises on a property of 4,090 sq.m.

* The investment is calculated to 26 million crowns, of which 1 million crowns refers to own land, and to be completed in June 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3189 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.